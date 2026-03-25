MS NOW Stars Laugh Out Loud at Trump War Chief for Being Less ‘Brave’ Than Jen Psaki

MS NOW hosts Lawrence O’Donnell and Jen Psaki laughed at and taunted Trump Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for being less “brave” than Psaki amid the imposition of new restrictions on the Pentagon press corps.

As the Iran war rages through its fourth week, Trump and his officials have waged a relentless stream of attacks on the media over coverage of the war.

Hegseth has been at the forefront all along, but a federal judge dealt a blow by overturning press restrictions that the Pentagon enacted months ago. The Pentagon responded by closing media offices and announcing they will replace them with an “annex” outside the building.

During the toss to Tuesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell derided Hegseth over the restrictions by asking Psaki how it feels “to be one of the many people who are braver than Pete Hegseth.”

They laughed and mocked Hegseth for over a minute before O’Donnell started his opening commentary:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: Hey, Jen. How does it feel to be one of the many people who are braver than Pete Hegseth (LAUGHTER) willing to actually face — face reporters’ questions? What does that feel like? JEN PSAKI: The bar is low there, Lawrence (LAUGHTER) but it does feel like if you’re so proud of this war, why are you knocking all the press corps out to the annex in the parking lot of the Department of Defense? Right. O’DONNELL: And you’re so proud of your war that you can only take easy questions from friendly reporters, propagandists like yourself. That’s his official position, I guess. PSAKI: Yes. And I know I thought it was kind of crazy today that he talked about how bombs he’s part of the negotiation by bombing the same day that they reportedly sent. Who knows? It could be one page, we don’t know, a 15-point plan over to the Iranians. He kind of is. He’s got like one speed and one trick. O’DONNELL: Well, he doesn’t the one thing he can’t do, the one thing he cannot do is what Jen Psaki used to do for a living. He has now proved that he’s afraid to do that. He’d never try to do that. And it makes you one of many, many people actually way braver than Pete Hegseth. PSAKI: Well, thank you for that, Lawrence. O’DONNELL: Thanks, Jen. PSAKI: Thanks, Lawrence. Have a good show. O’DONNELL: Thank you, thank you.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Last Word.

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