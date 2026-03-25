Dem Senator Rages at Trump Over ‘Freaking Stupid’ War: Latinos Believe Trump Is ‘Going to Sacrifice Our Kids’

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) accused President Donald Trump of having “no plan” on the Iran War and said he has been “so freaking stupid” in how he has conducted Operation Epic Fury. The senator also said Latino veterans like himself are getting bad “deja vu” from the war because it reminds them of how the Iraq War was handled.

Gallego went off on Trump during an appearance on Jen Psaki’s MS NOW program on Tuesday night. He said he talked to a number of Latinos at a town hall event in Texas the night before — including two men he served with in Iraq — and they were all worried this could turn into a lengthy war, despite Trump saying it will be wrapping up sooner than later.

He said:

I was talking to [the two veterans] on the rope line, and we were just talking about like, this is just deja vu again, right? And there are so many Latino families right now that are seeing what’s happening in Iran and they’re like “They’re doing it again. They’re going to sacrifice our kids for a war that has no plan, no ending, and we’re going to end up paying more — both in terms of our blood, of our kids, of our family members, and then of our taxes.”

That came a moment after Gallego — who served in the Marines from 2002 to 2006 — said Trump and his top advisers have no idea what they’re doing and are playing right into Iran’s hands.

“This president and the people around him — Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth — are basically trying to stumble onto a victory and onto an exit plan,” he said. “And when that happens, unfortunately, that means men and women die. That means that we start losing our national prestige when it comes to our alliances from around the world, and it actually gives an advantage to our enemies because they basically get to call the shots.”

He added:

This president did not plan this out. The basic basic person that has ever understood anything about the Persian Gulf region, about the Middle East, has always known, has always known that Iran was going to do exactly what they’re doing right now. This is the first president that is so freaking stupid that he did not accept that that’s exactly what is going to happen. I don’t know who lied to him, or he lied to himself, but he is screwing this up.

Gallego’s harsh assessment came a few hours after Trump said the “war has been won.”

“The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

It was also reported on Tuesday night that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are leading Trump’s push for a one-month ceasefire that would give both sides an opportunity to hammer out a long-term deal. The ceasefire would include demands from the U.S. that Iran dismantle its existing nuclear facilities, commit to never pursuing a nuke, and hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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