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President Donald Trump attacked the media when a reporter asked him when the war will end, complaining that they report Iran is “doing wonderfully.”

As the second week of the Iran war comes to a close, 13 U.S. servicemembers have been killed, a preliminary military investigation has determined the US is responsible for the strike on an elementary school that killed at least 160 children, and attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have exacerbated surging prices and roiled the stock market.

Trump and his administration have also taken heavy criticism over a series of conflicting messages on the Iran war that include saying we’ve already won but also need to keep going until it feels right.

President Trump spoke to reporters as he departed to Florida for the weekend, and was again asked how long the war will last after again bragging about the US “dominance” over Iran in the war.

The president responded that he couldn’t say, but “I have my own idea” and “It’ll be as long as it’s necessary.”

He also described some of the coverage as suggesting, of Iran, “Oh, they’re doing wonderfully” and claimed the war is “way ahead of schedule”:

REPORTER: How long now do you think the war is likely to last? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I can’t tell you that. I mean, I have my own idea, but what good does it do? It’ll be as long as it’s necessary. They’ve been decimated. The country’s in bad shape. The whole thing is collapsing. If you read some of the fake news, it’s like, oh, they’re doing wonderfully. They’re not doing wonderfully, they are doing the opposite. They’re doing as bad as you can have. I would say this. I won’t give you time, but we’re way ahead of schedule. REPORTER: Can you comment on–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Way ahead of schedule.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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