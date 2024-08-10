MSNBC’s Molly Jong-Fast Praises ‘Gifted’ Harris As An ‘Obama-Level Orator’

MSNBC political analyst Molly Jong-Fast claimed Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris was “gifted” with the ability to communicate with voters the same way former President Barack Obama was during his campaigns.

Harris has yet to sit down for an interview with a reporter since she became the Democratic Party’s nominee for president. While she has spoken at a number of campaign events this past week, the vice president has also been criticized for ducking the media since she received President Joe Biden’s endorsement last month.

Her perceived awkward statements and “word salad” delivery have also been fodder for conservatives for years.

But since Biden exited the 2024 presidential race, Harris has seen her popularity rise among voters. That is despite her general lack of media availability, which DePauw University media studies professor Jeffrey McCall described as a “campaign strategy” in a Saturday opinion piece published by The Hill.

Jong-Fast said on Saturday’s edition of Velshi that voters will soon discover Harris is as talented and inspirational as millions of voters found Obama.

Host Ali Velshi said, “Some of Trump’s allies are trying to spin Harris’s rise as a result of Biden’s sinking numbers from earlier this summer.”

“They argue Harris has nowhere to go but up,” Velshi also noted. “There is something else going on here, you have seen the Zoom meetings, the volunteer numbers, and the donor numbers. There is something organic that happening around the Harris/Walz campaign, and then with the addition of Tim Walz.”

Jong-Fast responded:

Yeah. I think it’s a really good campaign and people really like her. She has gotten to be a really gifted, Obama-level orator. You know, she was very much underestimated by the mainstream media. And quite frankly, she has command. You hear her up there and she is confident. She is calm and she is commanding. For whatever reason, America is ready for her to me which is very exciting.

