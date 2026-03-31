Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shared concerns this week about the upcoming midterms as she told voters to be “on guard” against voting machines being hacked and people creating a “false count” for elections.

In a sit-down interview this week with MS NOW’s Ali Vitali, Pelosi predicted big wins for Democrats in the midterms and she also suggested Republicans could find a way to “creep into the technology” and manipulate election results. Snippets of Pelosi and Vitali’s conversation were played on MS NOW on Monday and Tuesday and the full interview can be watched above.

“There are so many things that you can do to protect the election, and they are being done, whether it’s litigation or legislation or just mobilization, communication, all of that. But in addition to that, we have to be on guard as to what they may try to do to the technology. They may try to creep into the technology and create a false count,” Pelosi said.

The former Speaker of the House and other Democrats have pushed back against redistricting in red states and the SAVE Act, which would require voters to provide specific identification documentation to vote. The legislation has passed the House, but faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

Pelosi accused Republicans of having “no commitment to the rule of law and doing things the appropriate way.”

“We have three purposes now. One is to win the midterm. Two is to make sure the elections are safe. And three, tell people what we will do when we win. That is the mission,” she said.

During the interview, Pelosi also predicted a female president is inevitable, but likely won’t happen in her lifetime (she’s 86), and she gave credit to former Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 presidential run, predicting Democrats would have lost more than a dozen House seats had she not run.

“She turned out so many more people than who would have voted,” Pelosi said.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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