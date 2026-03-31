Trump Rages At Court Ruling to Halt Ballroom In Wild, Attack-Filled Post

President Donald Trump raged against a court ruling to halt the construction of his White House ballroom in a wild, attack-filled post to Truth Social on Tuesday.

Judge Richard Leon granted the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s request for a preliminary injunction Tuesday afternoon, according to a report by Reuters. Leon ruled that Trump cannot move forward with the ballroom until it is approved by Congress.

Trump slammed the lawsuit in his social media post for targeting a “Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World.”

This project is expected to cost $400 million, funded by private donors and Trump himself. He commenced the project in 2025 when he demolished the White House’s East Wing, where the 90,000 square foot ballroom is set to be built.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation was among eight organizations that filed a separate lawsuit against the President and the Kennedy Center board on March 23. The lawsuit calls on the White House and Kennedy Center to seek Congressional approval for planned renovations to the arts center.

Trump blasted the organization for the lawsuits aimed at his projects.

“I then get sued by them over the renovation of the dilapidated and structurally unsound former Kennedy Center, now, The Trump Kennedy Center (A show of Bipartisan Unity, a Republican and Democrat President!), where all I am doing is fixing, cleaning, running, and ‘sprucing up’ a terribly maintained, for many years, Building, but a Building of potentially great importance,” he wrote.

He then focused on the lack of lawsuits aimed elsewhere, criticizing the organization as a “Radical Left Group of Lunatics” for not suing the Federal Reserve and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D):

Yet, The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a Radical Left Group of Lunatics whose funding was stopped by Congress in 2005, is not suing the Federal Reserve for a Building which has been decimated and destroyed, inside and out, by an incompetent and possibly corrupt Fed Chairman. The once magnificent Building is BILLIONS over budget, may never be completed, and may never open. All of the beautiful walls inside have been ripped down, never to be built again, but the National ‘Trust’ for Historic Preservation never did anything about it! Or, have they sued on Governor Gavin Newscum’s ‘RAILROAD TO NOWHERE’ in California that is BILLIONS over Budget and, probably, will never open or be used. So, the White House Ballroom, and The Trump Kennedy Center, which are under budget, ahead of schedule, and will be among the most magnificent Buildings of their kind anywhere in the World, gets sued by a group that was cut off by Government years ago, but all of the many DISASTERS in our Country are left alone to die. Doesn’t make much sense, does it?

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