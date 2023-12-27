Nick Fuentes Crestfallen About His Mar-a-Lago Dinner Buddy Kanye West Apologizing for His Anti-Semitism: ‘Total Capitulation!’

How the year ended: “Kind of a big, tough blackpill for all of us to swallow … He apologized and it’s so over.” https://t.co/v1G5aLO68u pic.twitter.com/Fjxc6lwqGC — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 27, 2023

Neo-Nazi Groyper leader Nick Fuentes was quite dismayed that his Mar-a-Lago dinner date, Kanye West, apologized for his anti-Semitic statements.

The rapper also known as “Ye” ended his months long hiatus from Instagram this week to apologize in Hebrew for “any pain I may have caused” the Jewish community. West has spent years spouting off anti-Jewish statements, and his most recent anti-Semitic tirade happened just under two weeks ago at a listening party as he prepares to drop a new album.

West’s apology was deeply saddening to Fuentes, who called the statement “a big, tough blackpill for all of us to swallow.” The progressive watchdog Right Wing Watch flagged a clip of the white nationalist’s show where he called West’s apology “disappointing, but not really a surprise.”

Fuentes addressed the apology by saying it wasn’t clear if West is specifically sorry for his most recent comments, or for last year’s anti-Jewish meltdown where West declared he likes Adolf Hitler.

“It doesn’t really make a difference. He apologized,” Fuentes lamented. “It’s so over. It’s a total capitulation! I never thought I’d see it.”

Fuentes palled around with West throughout his public disintegration, all the way up to the rapper’s half-baked presidential campaign. The Holocaust denier accompanied West to Mar-a-Lago and got to have dinner with Donald Trump, and Fuentes was also part of the InfoWars interview where West descended into complete Hitler adoration.

Fuentes made headlines in recent weeks for calling for Jews and other non-Christians to be executed. Fuentes ranted in mid-December “there is an occult element at the high levels of society, and specifically among the Jews,” and that “when we take power, they need to be given the death penalty.” Fuentes recently canceled his annual white nationalist conference, which has been attended in the past by Republican leaders, like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

