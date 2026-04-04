Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) made it clear she was “not impressed” with interim Attorney General Todd Blanche’s first comments on the Epstein files in his new role.

Mace joined Fox News on Saturday where she pushed for outgoing Attorney General Pam Bondi to be subpoenaed as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the release of files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Mace, one of a handful of Republicans to break with her party on the vote to release Epstein files, said she was disappointed and left “not impressed” with Blanche dismissing Epstein as having any future interest for the Department of Justice.

“I was not impressed by some of the comments this week that the DOJ would have no further interest in arresting anyone related to trafficking and the Epstein cases. That was very disappointing to hear. I want women across the country to know that we care and that we will get to the bottom of this,” she said.

Blanche’s comment she was referring to was from Fox News earlier in the week.

“I think that to the extent that the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward,” Blanche told Jesse Watters.

Blanche claimed, as Bondi has, that all Epstein files that can be released have been, something critics like Mace have openly doubted. Mace also argued the DOJ needs to redact more names of alleged co-conspirators.

“One false statement that Todd Blanch stated there is that there are documents that are unredacted. Many of the most important documents that I’ve sought to view at the Department of Justice are still redacted, particularly the names of co-conspirators. Like, why is that information being hidden from the American public?” Mace said.

The congresswoman continued:

As a leading candidate for governor, I’ve been to small towns all across the state the last week or so. People have been thanking me for standing up. They’re bring it up in the campaign for governor. They’re very proud of the work we’ve done subpoenaing Pam Bondi and getting to the bottom of the Epstein files. Conservatives in South Carolina want answers.

Watch above via Fox News.

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