Rosie O’Donnell Slams Reporters for Letting Trump Verbally ‘Rape a Woman’

Rosie O’Donnell attacked White House press corps for allowing President Donald Trump to “rape” female colleagues when he berated them, fuming that no one has the “decency” to step in and defend one reporter the president branded “stupid” on Thursday.

The comedian’s remarks came during an appearance on The Jim Acosta Show on Friday, one day after the tense exchange at Mar-a-Lago in which Trump lashed out at CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.

Cordes had questioned the president on the background of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. Before she could finish, Trump cut her off with, “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?” He then accused the Biden administration of letting Lakanwal into the country “along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here.”

O’Donnell told Acosta the moment demanded intervention from the rest of the press pool.

“What happened to decency? What happened to someone standing next to that woman, saying, ‘Did you just call her stupid? Right. Did you just call her stupid, president of the United States?’” she asked. “Where’s that person? Where’s that voice?”

Acosta, who previously worked as CNN White House correspondent, jumped to defend his former colleagues and suggested many were “good reporters” even though it “kills” him that they do “not stand up for each other.”

“I think I have some pretty good reason to say this, is that their bosses will not let them do it,” he said. “And their bosses are leaning on them to just take it, absorb it, and try to ask the best question that you can and get out of there.”

O’Donnell, however, doubled down and branded the silence as “a disservice to everyone to the soul of every person forced to eat it.”

She continued, “You’re telling me that we have to swallow this behavior from a madman because we can’t figure out as a nation how to right all the wrongs that have occurred? We can’t figure that out and we don’t know how long he’s gonna last or we’re gonna have to deal with him, and this is what will continue.”

“A body in motion stays in motion. So we better get in motion. We not Democrats versus Republicans, we are people who have decency as one of their values,” she said, concluding, “A decent person would stand up in spite of their job and say, I will not sit here and watch you verbally assault and attack and and and rape a woman.”

