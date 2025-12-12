Scott Jennings Slams Democrats for Trying To ‘Create a Narrative That Trump Had Something to Do With Epstein’

CNN commentator Scott Jennings objected to Democrats’ fairly easy attempt at tying President Donald Trump to deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

As has been well documented, Trump and Epstein were friends for years. Their relationship was back in the news on Friday after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released photos obtained from Epstein’s estate. The photos show Epstein with several notable figures, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, economist Larry Summers, film director Woody Allen, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. One of the photos shows Trump posing with six women or girls, whose faces have been obscured to protect their identities.

When asked for his reaction on Friday, Trump said, “I know nothing about it.”

The president has denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s illicit activities while they were friends.

Hours later on CNN’s The Source, Kaitlan Collins asked Jennings about the Department of Justice’s decision in July to decline to release the Epstein files, and how that decision appears after the latest photo dump.

“It made me think back to the DOJ memo from July, when they were saying they weren’t gonna release anything else,” she said. “It started all of this. And the Justice Department said the images that they had showed videos of victims who were either minors or appear to be minor. I mean, it’s obviously hard for them to really discern at times in these old pictures how old the women or the girls are. Right?”

Jennings ripped the release of the photos, calling some of them “frivolous.” He added that the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are driven solely by a desire to harm Trump. Oddly, he accused them of trying to tie Trump to Epstein:

Ok, so if it’s hard to discern that, then why are you releasing it?… Many of these pictures are frivolous, publicly available pictures, or pictures that were taken in public spaces that clearly have nothing to do with the victims or what happened to them, or the people who perpetrated crimes against them. They have only one thing to do with, and that’s smearing Donald Trump. They have tried to create a narrative that Trump had something to do with Epstein. And all we now know is, is that a lot of Democrats have something to do with Epstein, whether it was Summers or Obama’s lawyer who was Epstein’s great defender, apparently, or on and on and on and on.

Jennings went on to note that Trump had signed legislation calling on the DOJ to release its files on Epstein, which is something Trump can do at any time without congressional authorization. The president initially opposed the bill before reversing course when it became clear it would pass.

In July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent a birthday message to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. The well-wishes, which are reportedly in the DOJ’s Epstein files, contained a fictional dialogue between the two men, written inside a doodle of a woman’s torso. Trump’s signature was written below the woman’s waist, as if to mimic pubic hair.

The president denies sending the message, and his suing the Journal for libel and is seeking $10 billion.

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that Epstein’s long-rumored client list was “sitting on my desk.” The DOJ later denied there was such a list. Bondi reportedly told Trump in May that his name appeared in the Epstein files. Last month, Oversight Democrats released emails to and from Epstein, who occasionally spoke about Trump. In one exchange, Epstein said, “I know how dirty Donald is.”

