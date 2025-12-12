Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Goes All-Out to Convince Viewers ‘This Affordability Issue Is a Hoax,’ Insists ‘The Economy Is Doing Well’

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo insisted that all is well and good in the economy of President Donald Trump.

Trump has been dogged by polls showing that the majority of Americans disapprove of his handling of the economy. Just 36% of Americans approve of his performance on the issue, according to a Fox News poll last month. Meanwhile, nearly half of Americans say Trump’s policies have personally hurt them.

But when asked this week what grade he would give the economy, Trump replied, “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus,” and claimed that “prices are coming down substantially.”

On Friday’s Hannity, the host and Bartiromo tried to counter prevailing popular sentiment.

Sean Hannity pointed to falling gasoline prices and asked his guest, “What’s your analysis?”

Bartiromo began by slamming the Biden administration, during which inflation hit a 40-year high.

“We remember when the [Consumer Price Index] was up 9.1%,” she said. “President Trump had that as a priority when he walked into the Oval Office for the second time. This has been his priority. You mentioned energy. Yes, that was one of the key strategic ways he used in terms of reining in inflation, by putting more oil on the market, by basically messaging to the market that more oil was coming because we were going to ‘drill, baby, drill.'”

She then pivoted to voters’ concerns about affordability, which Trump called a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats. Bartiromo said she agrees:

There are certainly commodities that are still high. People are frustrated with housing and the price of homes. People are frustrated with certain food items. But there are a number of things that President Trump has already been incredibly successful doing. So, when he says this affordability issue is a hoax, he’s right! He’s basically talking about how the Democrats have taken this word “affordability” and used it as their calling card for the 2026 elections. They think these Democrat wins that we just saw in Miami, in New York City, in other places like New Jersey, we shouldn’t be surprised that the Democrats won those races. These are all blue states and cities. So, it’s no surprise there. What is a surprise is that after all of these years, the Republicans keep getting rolled over by the Democrats’ messaging. I gotta tell you, I don’t think the people really feel as bad as the Democrats are talking about. The economy is doing well.

Bartiromo went on to cite Trump’s fantastical claim of securing nearly $20 trillion in foreign investments in the U.S.

“There is $18 trillion of new investment that has come into this country,” she said.

According to the White House website, Trump has secured “$9.6 trillion,” but even this number is quite dubious. The amount represents the sum total of figures that have merely been promised, pledged, or bandied about, regardless of whether there are any legally binding agreements. For example, the White House has touted a Saudi pledge to invest $1 trillion, but it is not binding by any stretch. Moreover, this figure is nearly equivalent to Saudi Arabia’s entire GDP.

Trump has taken heat for his glowing reviews of the economy, even within his own party. This week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reacted to the president’s rosy grade of the economy by saying, “You can’t gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable, and you can’t tell them that the economy is in A+++. You just can’t do that, and I think it’s insulting to people’s intelligence.”

Watch above via Fox News.