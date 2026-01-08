‘SHAME!’ Woman Screams at Laura Ingraham, Who Complains Protesters Gave Her the Finger

Fox News host Laura Ingraham hosted her show from Minnesota on Thursday, one day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was in an idling SUV in the middle of a road. Video shows agents telling Good to “get out of the f***ing car.” One agent grabbed the driver’s side door handle, prompting Good to put the vehicle in reverse and then in drive, as if to drive away from the agent. At that point, Ross, who was near the front of the SUV, fatally shot her.

Before video of the incident became public, the federal government said the shooting was justified and that Good tried to run over Ross. Moreover, President Donald Trump blamed Good for the shooting, calling her a “professional agitator.” Vice President JD Vance alleged she was a “deranged leftist.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good was engaged in “domestic terrorism.”

The killing has prompted protests in Minneapolis, where Ingraham traveled to host Thursday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle.

“There is nothing like being on the ground talking to people to try to get a clearer picture of the story, which is what we did today in Minneapolis,” Ingraham explained from a studio in Minnesota.

The host showed video of her at a protest hours earlier and called it “pretty peaceful,” but said when she attempted to speak with demonstrators, they “kind of nicely, but aggressively escort you out across their border.”

Ingraham then aired a clip of an exchange she had with a woman who was decidedly not a fan:

WOMAN: You are a disgrace to the human race! INGRAHAM: Why are you wearing a mask? Why are you wearing a mask? WOMAN: Because my nose is cold. Why do you care if I’m wearing a mask? INGRAHAM: I’m just curious. It’s just a question! WOMAN: Agitator! […] INGRAHAM: This is the crowd. And they apparently are policing their borders. So, they’re policing their borders here, which is fascinating. […] WOMAN: Shame! Shame! INGRAHAM: So boring. WOMAN: Shame! Shame! INGRAHAM: Do you have a job? Do you have a job? WOMAN: Shame!

The clip ended, and Ingraham revealed that she and her production crew were given the bird upon departing.

“And as we were leaving in our vehicle, they did what they can do,” she said. “They gave us all the finger. I think they secretly liked us, though.”

