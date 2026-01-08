DHS Cop Confronted After Kicking Vigil Candle for Renee Good: ‘You’re a Piece of S***!’

An officer with the Department of Homeland Security got an earful from a protester after he was filmed kicking over a candle at a makeshift vigil.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis. Video of the incident shows agents telling Good, who was in the driver’s seat of an SUV idling in the middle of a road, to “get out of the f***ing car.” One agent descended on the vehicle and could be seen grabbing at the door handle. Good briefly put the SUV in reverse before appearing to turn away from the agents, one of whom – identified as Jonathan Ross – fired multiple shots, killing her. The vehicle eventually crashed into a utility pole.

The shooting sparked outcry in the city, as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE at a press conference, “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

On Thursday morning, a user on Bluesky posted a 66-second video, which is only viewable for logged-in users (and transcribed below), showing an officer in a Homeland Security uniform kicking over a candle at a vigil for Good. A user on X posted a 20-second clip of the video.

Protestors set up a memorial for Renee Good, the mother of three and U.S. Citizen who was shot three times in the face by ICE. ICE responded by stomping on the memorial candles. pic.twitter.com/kZBHZBTQfP — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) January 8, 2026

The officer’s candle kick prompted a protester, who was holding a “F*** Trump” flag, to go off on the officer:

PROTESTER: Really, you f***ing punk? That’s what you’re gonna f***ing do? OFFICER [approaching bystander on sidewalk]: What? PROTESTER: What? OFFICER: What? PROTESTER: What? Do you know what the f*** that is for? OFFICER: Back up. Back up. PROTESTER: What is that for? OFFICER: Back up PROTESTER: What is that for? OFFICER: Back up! PROTESTER: What is that for?! OFFICER: [pushes protester] Back up! PROTESTER: You’re gonna push me? What is that for? OFFICER: Back up. PROTESTER: What was that for? OFFICER: I don’t give a f***. PROTESTER: You don’t give a f*** about her? OFFICER: Back up. PROTESTER: This is why we’re here. OFFICER: Back up. PROTESTER: This is why we’re here! OFFICER: Back up. PROTESTER: What’s her name? Renee Good? That’s a memorial to her. That’s a memorial to her. You’re a f***ing coward. [officer walks away] PROTESTER: You’re a piece of s***! F***ing proud of yourself? You’re a f***ing punk! Really?! That’s what the f***ing wanna do. You’re a little bitch!

After the shooting, President Donald Trump blamed Good for the shooting, calling her a “professional agitator.” Vice President JD Vance alleged she was a “deranged leftist.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good was engaged in “domestic terrorism.”