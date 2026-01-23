Stephen Miller Praises ‘Masterclass in Diplomacy’ After Trump Insults Allies

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller gave a rave review to President Donald Trump, who this week insulted several U.S. allies.

Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, where he reiterated his demand that the U.S. acquire Greenland from Denmark. He also trashed NATO.

“So what we have gotten out of NATO is nothing, except to protect Europe from the Soviet Union and now Russia,” the president told the gathering in Switzerland. Elsewhere, Trump falsely claimed that China does not have wind farms but instead builds windmills, which it sells to “stupid people,” such as those in attendance.

In an interview with Fox News in Davos on Thursday, Trump diminished the role that the U.K. played in Afghanistan after the U.S. was attacked by al Qaeda. The attack prompted NATO to invoke its collective defense provision, the first and to date, only time it has done so.

“We’ve never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them,” the president said. “You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer blasted Trump’s “appalling” comments and noted that 457 Brits died during the War in Afghanistan.

Nonetheless, Miller appeared on Friday’s Hannity on Fox News and claimed Trump had delivered a “masterclass.”

“You saw a masterclass, a true, amazing masterclass in diplomacy, statesmanship, leadership in Davos this week with President Trump. His critique of Europe in his Davos speech was one of the most important statements that a president has made about that continent in memory,” said Miller, who has played a key role in drafting many of Trump’s speeches.

He went on to say, “Europe has slowly been killing itself” by investing in green energy, its “reckless migration policy,” and not investing in defense.

Watch above via Fox News.

