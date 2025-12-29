‘That’s Not What He Said!’ Fox News Panel BRAWLS Over Trump’s Mass Deportations

Fox News’ Marie Harf and Kaylee McGhee White brawled over President Donald Trump’s continued efforts to deport illegal immigrants on Monday’s edition of Outnumbered.

After playing a clip of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) decrying the fact that many new Border Patrol recruits are Hispanic, host Tomi Lahren prompted Harf, a former Obama administration spokeswoman.

“Alright Marie, I’m coming to you on this. I thought you were looking right at me. I want your take, because when I saw this, the way I translated it was LA Mayor Karen Bass is saying that if you’re Hispanic and you join Border Patrol or ICE, that maybe you hate yourself or maybe you’re just broke. And I don’t think either is a real compliment to the Hispanic community, but I gotta get your take on this one,” said Lahren.

“I would certainly not have worded it like she did. I was reading some interesting stories this morning about all the Hispanic Americans who voted for Trump, which we know a lot, you know, had voted for Democrats before, particularly in places like Texas, voted for Donald Trump. And there are a number of stories where they are saying they are horrified at seeing who ICE is going after, right?” replied Harf. “We know 700, or excuse me, 75,000 as of October, people that have been rounded up by ICE have not been accused or charged with a crime. But I remember before the election when everyone said, ‘He’s going to go after the worst of the worst. Murderers, rapists.’ That’s not what’s happening. They’re going into a lot of primarily Hispanic communities, rounding up people, elderly people, young kids who’ve been here, you know, elderly people who’ve been here for decades, and Hispanic supporters of Trump are like, ‘wait a second, this isn’t what we bargained for.’ And so I think, you know, 170 American citizens have been rounded up mistakenly during these raids. So I think there is something to be said. I’m looking to Hispanic voters who supported Trump who say, ‘Wait a second, this isn’t what we were told ICE was going to do,’ and they’re now having some buyer’s remorse. I think that’s interesting.”

“Which part of ‘Mass deportations now!’ were Hispanic voters not aware of when they voted for Donald Trump? He was pretty explicit on the campaign trail,” chimed in White.

“He did say though, Kaylee, and he did say we’re going to focus on the worst of the worst. Murderers, rapists, people charged with crimes-,” shot back Harf before White interjected.

“Which is what he’s doing, but you want to keep them here, too,” countered the conservative commentator.

“Seventy-five thousand people who have been rounded up by ICE have not been charged with any crime. That’s not the worst of the worst,” asserted Harf.

“No, no. They’re here illegally, they’re still criminals,” replied White.

“That’s not murderers, rapists — that’s not what he said!” protested Harf.

