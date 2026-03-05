Tim Walz Hints at Investigation Into Kristi Noem: ‘Get Used to Spending More Time in Minnesota’ 

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) seemed to suggest that former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will be investigated by Minnesota officials over the deployment of DHS agents in the state.

President Donald Trump fired Noem on Thursday after a rocky tenure, which culminated in several embarrassing exchanges while Noem testified on Capitol Hill this week. Lawmakers grilled Noem on her $220 million splurge on an ad, which Noem said was approved by the president, who later disputed her claim. Noem was also pressed about a $143 million no-bid contract DHS awarded to a company run by the husband of Tricia McLaughlin, who recently resigned from the department. Most dramatically, one Democrat asked about Noem’s long-rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski, who was her subordinate at DHS.

Trump announced he is nominating Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to replace her.

Walz appeared on Thursday’s edition of The Briefing on MS NOW, where he hailed Noem’s departure and pledge to hold her accountable for sometimes violent anti-immigration operations in Minnesota that DHS carried out under her tenure. In January, DHS agents fatally shot U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in separate incidents. Noem immediately accused the deceased of engaging in domestic terrorism.

“What should accountability for Kristi Noem, given everything she’s done, look like in your view?” host Jen Psaki asked.

“There needs to be,” Walz replied. “And I think that that’s one of our founding principles, that no one’s above the law and they’re accountable. I would just say at this time that former Secretary Noem should probably get used to spending more time in Minnesota, because I have a pretty good feeling in the future she may be doing that because we have got to get accountability.”

The governor added that while he is thankful that Noem has been ousted, she will simply be replaced by another “sycophant.”

“On a day like this, I’m glad she’s gone,” he said. “But they just keep lining up sycophants. There’s one qualification for this job, and that’s loyalty to Donald Trump.”

