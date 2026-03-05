DOJ Releases Interview With Woman Who Claimed Trump Assaulted Her As a Minor

The Justice Department released several FBI documents on Thursday describing interviews with a woman who accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her as a minor.

The DOJ previously withheld the release of these documents in their release of over three million pages of documents relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Though the president’s name was mentioned thousands of times within the files, reporting from NPR and The Washington Post revealed that many documents were withheld, including those alleging wrongdoing on the part of the president.

The notes from multiple 2019 interviews with a woman who claimed that both Epstein and Trump assaulted her as a minor were released on Thursday. They detail her uncorroborated accusations surrounding her interactions with Trump in the 1980s, when the woman claims she was between 13 and 15 years old.

The woman, whose name is redacted, alleges that the assault occurred after she met Trump and a group of people that included Epstein. Trump allegedly asked the others to leave the room before, according to the FBI notes, “mentioned something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.'”

The allegations go on to claim that Trump attempted to make the woman perform oral sex on him. The woman claims she “bit” his penis, to which Trump responded by striking her and having her removed from the room.

The woman also makes unsubstantiated allegations that Trump “had illegal building permits.”

“She heard him (TRUMP) talking about washing money through casinos,” the notes read.

The FBI has not substantiated the allegations made in these interviews, and Trump has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

The DOJ noted in a statement on Thursday that, including the three note documents from these interviews, it had identified 15 documents that had been incorrectly deemed duplicates.

“What we found through extensive review is that a published 302 – additionally disclosed in a published spreadsheet – had subsequent 302s that were coded as ‘duplicative,'” the statement read. “After this was brought to our attention, we reviewed the entire batch with the similar coding and discovered 15 documents were incorrectly coded as duplicative.”

The department also noted that the Southern District of Florida had found five prosecution memos, initially marked as privileged, that could be released.

