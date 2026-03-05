Trump Depicted Getting Spanked by Justice Roberts in Utterly Savage Magazine Cover

President Donald Trump was brutally mocked by the Friday edition of left-leaning magazine The Week with a cover depicting him getting spanked by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump’s sweeping emergency tariffs were illegal, knocking down a cornerstone of the president’s economic policy. The move surprised many, coming from a conservative court that had previously given the president almost total carte blanche in his administration’s quest to expand executive powers.

The ruling came directly from the chief justice, who shot down the president’s arguments for the legality of his tariffs.

“Had Con­gress inten­ded to con­vey the dis­tinct and extraordin­ary power to impose tar­iffs,” Robers noted in the ruling, “it would have done so expressly.”

The Week noted this scathing line in their cover story on the decision, under the headline ‘A Supreme spanking.’ Alongside these words, a resolute Roberts is drawn with left hand raised, the other steadying a screaming President Trump. Trump lies draped across the justice’s lap, gripping the legs of Roberts’ chair.

The magazine’s article charted Trump’s anger at the ruling, from his raging that the decision was “ridiculous,” to his later screed claiming he was “absolutely ashamed” of the justices, along with some sharper digs.

Yet despite The Week’s image of a Trump suitably restrained by the court, the president quickly instituted a 10% tariff on goods from every country — effective almost immediately after the ruling– before upping the ante on his “retribution” for countries, bumping the tariffs up to 15%.

Twenty-four states sued Trump on Thursday in an attempt to block these new import tariffs. The White House has not yet commented on the suit.

“We had a little, a complicating factor with tariffs the other day with the Supreme Court,” Trump said at an event on Thursday. “They did the wrong thing, but it didn’t make any difference because we have another way of doing it. They always have to make it the hard way.”

