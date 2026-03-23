Trump Angrily Rejects Iran’s Claim That There Haven’t Been Any Talks: Regime Should ‘Get Better Public Relations People’

President Donald Trump angrily rejected Iran’s claim that there haven’t been any talks on Monday morning, claiming discussions happened as recently as Sunday night and quipping that the regime should get itself “better public relations people.”

The diverging narratives came after Trump announced early Monday that he had ordered a five-day halt to attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure following what he described as “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS” over a potential end to “HOSTILITIES” in the Middle East. However, just an hour later, the regime’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a counter statement claiming no talks had taken place at all.

The president made the remarks during a brief press gaggle on the tarmac before he boarded Air Force One, after one reporter relayed that Iran had asserted he was “not telling the truth when it comes to ‘productive conversations’ to end the war.”

Responding, Trump snapped: “Well, they’ll have to get themselves better public relations people. We have had very, very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement, I would say almost all points of agreement.”

He continued, arguing that effective U.S. strikes had perhaps knocked out the regime’s ability to communicate internally: “Perhaps that hasn’t been conveyed. The communication has been blown to pieces. They are unable to talk to each other.

He went on to reveal that special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had led the “very strong” talks.

“They went, I would say, perfectly. I would say that if they carry through with that, it will end that problem, that conflict. I think it will end it very, very substantially. We have very much in mind partners in the Middle East. We have had great relationships with a lot of them as you know. A lot of them were surprisingly hit. I was surprised to see it and so was everyone else. We have – they are very much in mind in the discussions,” he said.

Trump revealed that the discussions “took place” on Sunday and “went into yesterday evening.”

“They want very much to make a deal. We would like to make a deal, too. We will get together today, by probably phone because it is very hard to find a country, very hard for them to get out, I guess. But we’ll at some point very soon meet. We are doing a five-day period, we’ll see how that goes and if it goes well we’ll end up settling this. Otherwise we will keep bombing our little hearts out,” he said.

“Who is Mr. Witkoff speaking with Mr. President?” another reporter called out.

Trump replied: “A top person. Don’t forget, we wiped out the leadership, phase one, and phase two and largely phase three. But we’re dealing with a man who I believe is the most respected and the leader. It is a little tough. We’ve wiped out everybody.”

“Is it the supreme leader?” another journalist asked.

“No, not the supreme leader,” he said. “Nobody has heard of the second supreme leader, the son. We have not heard from the son. Everyone said you’ve seen a statement made, we don’t know if he is living. But the people that seem to be running it, and they seem that based on, really, fact because things they’ve said have taken place.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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