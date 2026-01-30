Trump Claims He Has a ‘Silent Majority’ as Polls Show Him Badly Underwater: ‘They Like What We’re Doing’ 

Despite a mountain of data to the contrary, President Donald Trump insisted on Friday that he and his deportation regime are supported by a majority of Americans.

The president’s approval rating has nose-dived on a slew of issues, including immigration, which was once arguably his strongest issue. On Wednesday, Fox News released a poll showing that 59% of voters believe the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been “too aggressive,” and 55% disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration overall. The poll was conducted after immigration agents in Minneapolis shot and killed two citizens in separate incidents two weeks apart. The killings have turbocharged protests against ICE and Border Patrol in the Twin Cities area.

On Friday, Trump answered questions from reporters in the Oval Office and claimed he is doing exactly what the “silent majority” wants.

“We had 25 million people came [sic] in over a period of four years, and now no one comes in,” Trump said of immigration to the U.S. “Nobody even tries to come in. And I can only say, think I’ll say it very plainly, elections have consequences. The people want law and order. And we have a solid majority. You know, we have a silent majority of people. They don’t go and riot and everything else. But they like what we’re doing.”

The president went on to brag about deploying the National Guard in Washington, D.C., and alleged that the White House receives calls every day from people saying, “I’d like to thank you, Sir… You’ve made Washington so great. We walk to work.”

Surveys have consistently shown that Trump’s overall approval rating is well into negative territory.

On Thursday, a reporter asked Trump about a potential drawdown of immigration agents in Minnesota.

“We’ll do whatever we can to keep our country safe,” Trump said.

“So, you’re not pulling back?” the reporter followed up.

“No, no. Not all,” the president replied.

