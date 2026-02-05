Trump Intensely Points to His Head and Brags to NBC News About His ‘Cognitive Mind Test’ When Pressed About Age

President Donald Trump got intense when NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas asked him about his age, pointing excitedly to his head and bragging about repeatedly “acing” a “cognitive mind test.”

Trump has spent years bragging about his performance on a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which begins, as Trump himself has noted, with tasks like identifying animal drawings and progresses to a climax of knowing where you are and what day it is.

Over the years, it has become clear that Trump falsely equates the assessment with an “aptitude” or IQ test.

Llamas scored a big exclusive interview with Trump that’s set to air on Super Bowl Sunday, with clips rolling out in advance.

In an extended preview that aired on Tuesday night’s edition of NBC News Now’s Top Story with Tom Llamas, Trump became particularly animated while regaling Llamas with his ability to answer the “not easy” questions at the end. (The test concludes by asking the subject where he is and what day it is):

TOM LLAMAS: We first met 10 years ago when you were running the first time. How do you feel now as you approach 80? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago. It’s crazy! Now there’ll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer–. TOM LLAMAS: If– if– yeah. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: –but that time hasn’t come, you know? I do, I think it’s very important. I’ve done more physicals. I take physicals just to give the report out. TOM LLAMAS: Yeah. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I take (POINTS AT HEAD) cognitive physicals, so I do a (POINTS AT HEAD) cognitive mind test, okay? And a lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well. Not easy, you get to those last questions. I’ve aced! I’ve done three of them. No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with it, because I’m 100 percent. Now, there will be a time. TOM LLAMAS: Still taking the aspirin? Still taking aspirin? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I do. I take aspirin, and I don’t want to change, you know. I don’t want to… So you go. TOM LLAMAS: So I get your doctor’s orders, you do what you kind of feel. You do what you kind of feel. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, I’ve been taking aspirin for 30 years, and I don’t want to change it. So they take the smaller one, I say, well, I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.

