President Donald Trump dodged on Friday when asked by a reporter in the White House, which “left-wing network” Minneapolis mom Renee Good, who was shot and killed this week by an ICE agent, was a part of.

Trump made the comments during a question-and-answer session with U.S. oil executives deciding about the future of Venezuelan “energy reserves.”

Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked about the situation in Minneapolis after a video showing a new angle of the shooting made its way to social media and was quickly boosted by Vice President J.D. Vance.

Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense. https://t.co/IfXAAxi9Ql — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 9, 2026

“Watch this, as hard as it is,” Vance wrote. “Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

“In Minnesota, the vice president suggested that Renee Good, who was killed by this ICE officer was part of a broad left-wing network,” The reporter said. “What has your team told you about this broad left-wing network? Who is in charge of it? Who is part of it? What is it called?”

“Well, I haven’t seen the vice president’s statement but he’s generally very accurate — I hate to say,” Trump said.

“Look, I watched that yesterday, and there’s a lot of different forms to it,” he said of the viral videos of the shooting.

Trump continued:

There was a woman screaming, “Shame! shame! shame!” She was an agitator. Probably a paid agitator. But, in my opinion, she was an agitator. A very high-level agitator. So professional. She wouldn’t stop screaming. I said, “This isn’t a normal situation. This is a professional troublemaker.” ‘Cause you heard it and I had it. I will say this: The news sort of turned her down, turned her off, because you’re trying to watch — she was so loud and so crazy, and just not normal. When somebody sees something like that, they don’t go screaming and screaming and the same words. So, I guess you could say, professional, but I didn’t think she did a very good job. You have agitators, but we’ll always be protecting ICE, we’re always gonna be protecting our border patrol, and our law enforcement.

Trump never addressed the question, and it wasn’t clear from Trump’s comments whether he was talking about Renee Good or someone else, since Good wasn’t heard on any of the videos screaming or yelling, “Shame!”

Other protests during the week have featured citizens yelling, “Shame!” and “Take off your masks!” to the ICE agents.

In the video recorded by ICE officer Jonathan Ross and posted Friday, Good can be heard saying calmly, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” before appearing to pull her car forward.

The ICE agent repeats, “Get out of the car. Get out of the fuckin’ car,” before Good attempts to drive off and is shot three times in the face by the officer. Ross then fumbled his phone and called Good a “f*ckin’ bitch,” as her van careened into a telephone pole.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.