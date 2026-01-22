Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Trump’s ‘Badly Bruised Right Hand’ in Skit Mocking FCC Warning

Jimmy Kimmel hit back at threats from President Donald Trump’s “minions” at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), warning “late night & daytime talk shows” of its “equal-time rule,” by holding a mock interview with the president’s “badly bruised right hand.”

The skit came after FCC chair Brendan Carr issued guidance on Wednesday, instructing networks to offer political candidates equal time on their shows, and explicitly warning against shows “motivated by partisan purposes.”

“For years, legacy TV networks assumed that their late night & daytime talk shows qualify as ‘bona fide news’ programs – even when motivated by purely partisan political purposes. Today, the FCC reminded them of their obligation to provide all candidates with equal opportunities,” Carr wrote via X.

On Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Show! the host noted that Trump, while attending meetings with world leaders in Switzerland, found time to weigh in on late-night television. Writing on Truth Social, the president amplified a report from the Los Angeles Times detailing new FCC guidance.

Opening his show, Kimmel told viewers he might soon need their help, warning: “The FCC are planning to make it difficult for shows like ours and The View to interview politicians they don’t align with.”

“For real, we are once again getting threatened by the FCC,” he said, recalling how his show was briefly taken off the air in September after comments he made after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I invited President Trump to appear on our show tonight, FCC be damned,” he told the audience. “Unfortunately, his head was unavailable to talk, but we were able to book another part of his body.”

What followed was a deliberately absurd “exclusive interview” with Trump’s “badly bruised right hand.”

“Hello, America. It’s me in the flesh – the rotting, diseased flesh,” a voice actor could be heard, giving an impression of Trump.

The host engaged in a brief and mocking interview with the prop hand, which boasted that inflation was “low,” tariffs were “good,” and a “fantastic jobs report” — “maybe” not “human jobs,” but “for hand jobs.”

Kimmel pushed back, asking when Americans would see the Epstein files, to which the fake Trump replied: “There will be a full release as soon as everybody gets their hand jobs.”

Watch above via ABC.

