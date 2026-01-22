Republican Defends Trump Mixing Up Greenland With Iceland, Chalks It Up to ‘His Brand’

A Republican guest on CNN NewsNight defended President Donald Trump for repeatedly confusing Greenland with Iceland on Wednesday, arguing it was just the president’s “brand.”

“The president of the United States on four separate occasions mixed up Greenland with Iceland. He made up statistics about all sorts of things,” said CNN host Abby Phillip during a panel debate. “How is that not something that is of concern to everybody?”

T.W. Arrighi, a former staffer for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, responded, “‘Cause this is the same speech he would’ve given last year, the year before, the year before that. This is his brand.”

“He wanted to invade Greenland and he called it Iceland!” interrupted Tara Palmeri.

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers then weighed in, “The disappointing part about the tenor of this conversation is that we laugh it off and we excuse it as just Donald Trump, or at least something he would’ve done before. The comparison I look at is that Donald Trump’s mental acuity, even before he aged, was mediocre at best.”

“It’s somebody who came from a failed business background. It’s somebody who believes that they were born, that they hit a home run, they were born on third base. His daddy gave him $1 million to start his business,” he continued. “This is somebody who’s failed, and failed, and failed.”

Sellers protested, “This man comes on stage in front of the world, and he rambles and he misspeaks and he says this. I mean, he could have said that we solved the war between Wakanda and Namor, right? And the Republicans would have been like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m glad we stopped that African country.'”

Palmeri concluded, “Can we just agree that men over 80 start to ramble and sound crazy and that is why we also got a lot of slip-ups from Biden?”

Watch above via CNN.

