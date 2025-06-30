‘Unacceptable’: Karoline Leavitt Says CNN Segment ‘Sounds Like’ It Endangers ICE Agents — But She Hasn’t Watched It Yet

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt mused that a CNN segment described to her by The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan during Monday’s press briefing sounded like it endangered ICE agents — though she admitted she hasn’t watched the clip in question yet.

The exchange during Monday’s briefing began with Olohan saying, “I just watched a CNN segment on a new app called ICEBlock. And it kind of appeared to be promoting this app where you can tell people where ICE agents are. Given the recent rise-”

“An app that tells people where ICE agents are?” interjected Leavitt.

“Yes. And given the rise, I believe 500% increase in assaults on ICE agents, I wanted to see if you could comment on that and why CNN would be promoting such an app,” continued Olohan.

“Well, it’s a very good question, I’ll have to go back and watch the clip myself, but surely it sounds like this would be an incitement of further violence against our ICE officers. As you know, as you stated, there’s been a 500% increase in violence against ICE agents, law enforcement officers across the country who are just simply trying to do their jobs and remove public safety threats from our communities,” answered Leavitt. “And that’s something we as Americans, including journalists at CNN who live in many of these cities where illegal aliens are hiding and were let in from the previous administration, should be very grateful for. So we haven’t seen the clip. We’ll take a look at it, but certainly it’s unacceptable that a major network would promote such an app that is encouraging violence against law enforcement officers who are trying to keep our country safe.”

In the CNN segment in question, anchor John Berman kicks things off with the following introduction:

As the Trump administration steps up ice raids and mass deportations, one tech developer is pushing back with an app designed to track ICE activity in real time. It’s called ICEBlock, and it is controversial to say the least. CNN’s Clare Duffy is here with the latest on this. What have you learned, Clare?

