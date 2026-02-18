‘You’re All Nuts!’ CNN NewsNight Goes Way Off the Rails as Abby Phillip Desperately Tries to Throw to Break Amid a Kevin O’Leary Tirade

CNN NewsNight went off the rails on Tuesday evening after Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary shouted that his fellow guests were “all nuts!”

During a debate about the results of the 2020 election, CNN’s Ana Navarro abruptly said, “We are seeing this happen over and over again where the federal government is fabricating things, lying. Just in the last few weeks, we have seen cases involving federal agents with a Venezuelan national in Minneapolis who they claimed had charged them with a snow shovel and attacked them.”

“What does that have to do with the ballot?!” shot back O’Leary, as host Abby Phillip yelled, “Stop, stop, stop.”

Navarro explained, “The point is that they charged them criminally and when they went to court, evidence proved that what they had said was a lie, that this government lies. That’s the point.”

After Phillip asked O’Leary if he would like to make “a quick last word,” he shouted, “Oh, wow. My last word is you’re all nuts!”

“Guys, please. Look, we got to keep it together here, okay?” pleaded Phillip. “Honestly, I mean, there’s a way to talk about these things. If you don’t have anything to say, just say that and I won’t come to you next time.”

As O’Leary and Navarro continued to shout over each other, Phillip desperately tried to wrap the segment.

“Excuse me! Excuse me! Stop! Kevin, stop!” Phillip said, before cutting to commercials.

O’Leary and Navarro also clashed on Tuesday evening over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) widely-panned performance at the Munich Security Conference.

Over the past year, Phillip has repeatedly stepped in to challenge O’Leary’s comments on her show. On Monday’s show, Phillip interrupted to fact-check O’Leary’s remarks, while in April, Phillip shut down one of O’Leary’s comments about CBS. Last month, Phillip also stepped in to defend O’Leary after he was the target of a personal attack from fellow guest Tiffany Cross.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!