Vanilla Ice Doesn’t Want Entertainers Sharing Their Anti-Trump Takes: ‘Stay In Your Lane’

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Vanilla Ice offered some free advice to entertainers who share their political takes: “Stay in your lane.”

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper said he doesn’t have time for entertainers who share their political takes with the public — and in particular, their hatred for President Donald Trump. Ice shared his two cents during an interview on Clay Travis and Buck Sexton’s radio show on Monday.

“The guy could be in San Tropé, living it up,” Ice said about Trump. “And he chose to be president and get shot at. He’s a billionaire. Why would you want this job? I wouldn’t want all that weight on my shoulders.”

He continued, “But as a person that don’t vote, I don’t really have much of an opinion to say anything about like, my fans should follow this or that. I don’t do that. I don’t think that any entertainer should do that. I think you should stay in your lane and just enjoy bringing people together, man.”

Ice — whose real name is Rob Van Winkle — joined Clay & Buck after artists like Bret Michaels and Martina McBride ditched the “Freedom 250” concert series. He remained one of the few artists committed to the event, but it was ultimately scrapped.

Trump called for the concert series to be canceled after the “overpriced singers” quit.

“Cancel it,” Trump said, “just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before! It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life.”

Ice told the conservative radio show that artists should be more worried about uniting people than dividing them, considering everyone could die tomorrow.

“We’re all one. If a meteorite hits this planet now, we all die,” he said. “Figure it out.”

Watch above.

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