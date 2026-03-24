Vince Vaughn Skewers Late Night Hosts for Pushing Anti-Trump ‘Agenda’: ‘It’s Not Being Funny’

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Vince Vaughn went off on the state of late night comedy on Tuesday, ripping the hosts — without naming anyone in particular — for shoving their political “agenda” down the American public’s throat.

The Old School star seemed like he’d been waiting months for someone to ask him about the topic when comic Theo Von said the late-night shows have “struggled” in recent years.

“Oh, bro. Bro,” Vaughn said while shaking his head.

Von said it got to a point where late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert seemed like they would only make fun of “white redneck” people. Vaughn agreed, then shared his thoughts on why the late-night shows have been usurped by podcasts.

“People want authenticity, and I think that the talk shows to a large part became agenda-based. They were gonna evangelical [sic] people to what they thought, you know what I mean?” Vaughn said. “So people just rejected it, because it didn’t feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda.”

He continued, “It’s not being funny and it started feeling like I was in f*ckin’ a class I didn’t want to take, do you know what I mean? I’m getting scolded!”

Vaughn and Von shared their thoughts after hosts like Colbert, Kimmel, and Seth Meyers — and to a lesser degree, Jimmy Fallon — have made President Donald Trump their top target over the last decade.

Trump has often returned their shots, like when he celebrated Kimmel getting suspended last year for his comments following the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Here is what Kimmel said that led to that brief suspension:

The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.

Trump said it was “GREAT NEWS” that Kimmel was suspended afterwards. The president was also stoked when he heard Colbert’s Late Show was canceled last year, although his final program is not until this May.

“I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired,” the president said last year. “His talent was even less than his ratings.”

Both Kimmel and Colbert have continued to mock Trump in 2026, with Kimmel saying Trump launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran as a “distraction” from the files on Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel apparently did not see the recently-released file showing Trump thanked Florida cops for investigating Epstein in 2006 and telling them to focus on “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell.

Vaughn, on the other hand, appears to like Trump and was spotted visiting him at the White House last year.

He said on Tuesday that people the entertainment industry like to come up with excuses for why most viewers have ditched the late-night shows.

“The phenomenon isn’t what they say,” Vaughn said. “They always blame technology, but the reality is it’s the approach.”

Watch above via This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von on YouTube.

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