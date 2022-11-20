Adam Schiff Trashes Elon Musk’s ‘Erratic Leadership’ for Reinstating Trump’s Twitter Account: ‘Terrible Mistake’

Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate former President Donald Trump on Twitter is getting called out by a prominent member of the Jan. 6 committee.

“The president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

Panning the reinstatement as a “terrible mistake,” Schiff argued that there is an inconsistency between the Twitter owner’s comments and actions.

“It contradicts what Elon Musk said, that he was going to establish a council to evaluate this,” Schiff said. And further contradicts Musk and his claimed concern about bots on his own platform to subject the decision to a poll on a platform that could be easily abused that way.

“It just underscores the the erratic leadership of Twitter now under Musk, but also the security concerns with security people fleeing Twitter and what that means for the protection of Americans private data.”

Trump’s Twitter account has been the focus of many of the Jan. 6 committee hearings. On Sunday, Schiff pointed to Trump’s criticism of former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6 — arguing it was inciteful rhetoric.

“His comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence’s life in danger,” Schiff said. “He showed no remorse about that.”

Watch above, via ABC.

