Earlier Tuesday President Donald Trump announced he’s telling his people to stop covid relief stimulus negotiations after the election.

This came hours after a serious warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the need for urgent action on covid relief and arguing that doing too much is preferable to not doing enough:

“The expansion is still far from complete,” Mr. Powell said in his strongest remarks to date on the subject, delivered to a virtual conference of private-sector economists Tuesday. “At this early stage, I would argue that the risks of policy intervention are still asymmetric. Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.” By contrast, the risks of providing too generous relief are smaller, he said. “Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the president indicated that… he agrees with Powell:

Which set off a lot of confusion, considering the noticeable Dow drop after his initial tweets:

What he's now calling "True" is the Fed chair endorsing the COVID relief bill he blew up a few hours back. https://t.co/1QuyAGmfGm — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 6, 2020

It's Trump so who knows, but also maybe he's not quite in his right mind and doesn't remember what he just tweeted before? https://t.co/F0s3WvAp5J — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Hmm. Trump just stopped stimulus talks because he didn't want to overdo it on spending…. https://t.co/P7zsRWOT35 — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 6, 2020

He is the one who called off the talks ! pic.twitter.com/5TtqMxybog — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 6, 2020

He was urging action in the negotiation the president blew up. https://t.co/JboMz2Qg5Q — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 6, 2020

What is going on?? https://t.co/HCcOgHjK75 — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 6, 2020

Four hours after calling off stimulus talks because he thought Pelosi wanted too much, Trump now tweets apparent agreement with the Fed chair about the need for more stimulus and the low risk of going overboard. pic.twitter.com/9LiTU7rYjl — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 6, 2020

Just to be clear, Powell was literally saying overspending on stimulus wasn't a major concern compared to passing it, while Trump's argument for canceling talks was that Democrats were asking for too much $$$. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 6, 2020

Trump continued by going after Democrats and saying they’re playing “games”:

Crazy Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left Democrats were just playing “games” with the desperately needed Workers Stimulus Payments.They just wanted to take care of Democrat failed, high crime, Cities and States. They were never in it to help the workers, and they never will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]