After Stopping Negotiations, Trump Sets Off Confusion With Tweet Seemingly Agreeing With Fed Chair’s Call for Urgent Covid Relief

By Josh FeldmanOct 6th, 2020, 7:59 pm

Earlier Tuesday President Donald Trump announced he’s telling his people to stop covid relief stimulus negotiations after the election.

This came hours after a serious warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the need for urgent action on covid relief and arguing that doing too much is preferable to not doing enough:

“The expansion is still far from complete,” Mr. Powell said in his strongest remarks to date on the subject, delivered to a virtual conference of private-sector economists Tuesday. “At this early stage, I would argue that the risks of policy intervention are still asymmetric. Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.”

By contrast, the risks of providing too generous relief are smaller, he said. “Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the president indicated that… he agrees with Powell:

Which set off a lot of confusion, considering the noticeable Dow drop after his initial tweets:

Trump continued by going after Democrats and saying they’re playing “games”:

