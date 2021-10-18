A stunning New York Times report reveals an “alarming” possibility that nearly 10 percent of Georgia Republican voters could sit out the 2022 election unless the 2020 general election is audited.

The margins for victory in any election are typically so thin that the literal decimation of a voting block is almost an insurmountable hurdle to overcome. This news comes days after former President Donald Trump suggested that Republicans sit out voting in 2022 and 2024 until further examination into the general election he lost in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

The results of 2020 have been exhaustively examined, and there is zero evidence of widespread wrongdoing that affected the final result.

Writing for the New York Times, Jeremy Peters reports:

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has supported exhaustive audits of the 2020 results to look for evidence of voting irregularities that repeated reviews have failed to produce. Still, she has told colleagues that she was surprised by a recent survey of Republican voters in her district, according to one person who spoke with her about it. The internal survey found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would sit out the 2022 election if the state of Georgia did not conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election — a demand that some of Mr. Trump’s hard-core supporters have made. Another 4 percent said they would consider sitting out the election absent an audit. The possibility that nearly 10 percent of Republicans could sit out any election — even one in a solidly red district like the one held by Ms. Taylor Greene — was something Republican strategists said they found alarming.

Trump continues to hold a tight grip on the leadership role of the GOP. As midterm elections are roughly a year away, there is a serious concern among establishment Republicans that the former president’s rhetoric could prove disastrous in voter turnout in 2022 and 2024. Nonetheless, as NY Times’ Maggie Haberman pointed out last week, Republican leadership in Congress remains largely silent on Trump’s comments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com