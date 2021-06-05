A federal judge in California this weekend has overturned the state’s so-called “assault” weapons ban, which has been on the books for about thirty years, saying it violates the Second Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of the Southern District ruled Friday that the ban, which went into effect in 1989, has been a “failed experiment” in gun control that is unconstitutional.

Among the characterizations in the opinion, one that stuck out and has splashed across much of the news was an analogy relating to the AR-15.

“Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment,” Benitez wrote. “Good for both home and battle, the AR-15 is the kind of versatile gun that lies at the intersection of the kinds of firearms protected under District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008) and United States v Miller, 307 U.S. 174 (1939).”

In his report on CNN, anchor Jim Acosta summed up a lot of the reaction when, after explaining the judge’s reasoning, he added “if you can believe that.”

The decision, and that comparison, caused immediate backlash and outrage, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying it “completely undermines the credibility of this decision and is a slap in the face to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this weapon.”

Newsom reprised the comment for Twitter, writing that “comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.”. In the last hour, he shared a tweet listing mass shootings and the weapon used.

Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence. This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won’t stand for it. https://t.co/feL5BABTXa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021

In his decision, Judge Benitez wrote that the ban was applied not to “extraordinary” weapons, but “ordinary, popular, modern rifles.”

“The banned ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers, or machineguns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes,” it reads. “Instead, the firearms deemed ‘assault weapons’ are fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles.”

“This is an average case about average guns used in average ways for average purposes,” he wrote.

Gov. Newsom disagreed, in a tweet sent just a short time ago.

Tree of Life Synagogue: AR-15 An AR-15 is not a Swiss Army knife.https://t.co/IL9tTtXQLA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021

Needless to say, over the course of the day many other Democrats have joined Newsom in outrage.

No, Judge Benitez. AR-15 rifles are not equivalent to a Swiss Army knife. They are military style weapons that can, and have, killed dozens of people in a few minutes. The American people want common sense gun safety legislation. This decision should be appealed and overturned. https://t.co/cWV8VZtSS6 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 5, 2021

Many thousands of tweets are directed at the Judge, including dozens from verified accounts, expressing outrage and anger over his legal decision.

