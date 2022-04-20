Another Holocaust Survivor Killed In Ukraine Amid Russia’s So-Called ‘De-Nazification’ Campaign

Another Holocaust survivor has been killed in Ukraine amid Russia’s so-called “de-Nazification” campaign in the Eastern European country.

Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova died on April 4 at the age of 91, reported the Jewish organization Chabad on Tuesday.

She died while hiding in a basement in Mariupol, where Ukraine has been trying to fight off Russian efforts to seize the city. Obiedkova hid in a basement in Mariupol in trying to evade the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Obiedkova was eventually detained by the Nazis but was released after family friends convinced them she was Greek. Chabad adds that Obiedkova’s mother and her mother’s family were among the 9,000 to 16,000 Jews killed by the Nazis and left in ditches on the outskirts of Mariupol in 1941.

“Mama didn’t deserve such a death,” Obiedkova’s daughter, Larissa, told Chabad.

Her local rabbi also spoke to Chabad, saying, “Vanda Semyonovna lived through unimaginable horrors. She was a kind, joyous woman, a special person who will forever remain in our hearts.”

The Auschwitz Memorial shared Chabad’s article about Obiedkova.

At 10 years old, Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova survived the Germans by hiding in a basement in Mariupol.

Obiedkova died a couple of weeks after Boris Romanchenko, who survived four concentration camps during the Shoah, was killed by Russian troops at his home. He was 96 years old.

