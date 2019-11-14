First Son Donald Trump Jr.’s book Triggered debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list, but not without a reminder that he had some help from the Republican National Committee, which purchased copies of the book to give away to donors.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr.’s book took the top spot on the NYT hardcover nonfiction bestseller list, but with a dagger symbol next to it denoting an important caveat:

Sales are defined as completed transactions by vendors and individual end users during the period on or after the official publication date of a title. Institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases, if and when they are included, are at the discretion of The New York Times Best-Seller List Desk editors based on standards for inclusion that encompass proprietary vetting and audit protocols, corroborative reporting and other statistical determinations. When included, such bulk purchases appear with a dagger (†).

The dagger icon has come to be seen by some as an indication that someone might be trying to game the bestseller list by “buying” their way onto it with bulk purchases by political organizations or others.

Enter the Republican National Committee, which offered donors a signed copy of Triggered for anyone who donated $50.00 or more, weeks before the book came out. Junior himself penned a fundraising appeal:

Friend, Democrats are DESPERATELY rooting for my father to fail. They are so blinded by their hatred of our president that they would rather see America FAIL than succeed under President Trump. Sorry liberals, that ain’t happening! In my new book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, I explore the Left’s obsession with President Trump and their plan to try to silence YOUR voice. Since you’ve been one of President Trump’s supporters, I’ve HAND-SIGNED a copy just for you!

The email concludes by saying “This limited-time opportunity ends SOON, so be sure to claim your signed copy of my new book NOW.”

But as of this writing, the signed copies are still very much available.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]