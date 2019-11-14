Donald Trump Jr.’s newly-released book Triggered reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list, Wednesday.

The book currently sits at number one on the “Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction” list, and the “Hardcover Nonfiction” list, above Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s The Book of Gutsy Women, Elton John’s Me, Rachel Maddow’s Blowout, Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill, and Bret Baier’s Three Days at the Brink.

“I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1… let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA” posted Trump Jr. on Twitter after the book reached number one.

I dedicated #Triggered to the Deplorables and you guys made it #1… let’s do it again at the voting booth in November. You are the best!!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/10sOkG2Tcf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 13, 2019

His father, President Donald Trump, also congratulated him on the win, posting, “Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, ‘Triggered,’ is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don!”

Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, “Triggered,” is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2019

Trump Jr. has spent the past week advertising his book through interviews, including his viral The View appearance, and a book tour which has travelled the country.

