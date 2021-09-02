An Australian reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday to explain why the the United States failed to keep her country apprised on the withdrawal from Afghanistan — and asked whether a Taliban spokesman had a point when he said Australians had “died in vain.”

“The Australian government found out about the withdrawal date change through media reporting,” the reporter noted. “We weren’t included on the list from Secretary of State Antony Blinken of countries called on the final day, August 31. Does the Taliban have a point?”

Psaki she wasn’t “sure I understand,” prompting the reporter to continue, saying, “We have sacrificed a lot for this alliance, including the lives of 41 Australians, and we’ve been left seemingly out of the loop during this withdrawal process. There hasn’t been high-level communication with the Australian government during this time.”

Objecting, Psaki replied, “I don’t think that’s true. I don’t think we have not engaged with the Australian government. We have worked with our partners from around the world.” She also said the U.S. was “incredibly grateful” for the country’s support, adding, “I would be very shocked if we had not been in touch and engaged… I know that we are in close touch and close coordination.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

