Ben Shapiro Disagrees With Elon Musk on Banning Kanye West on Twitter: He’s Not ‘Actually Inciting Violence Against People’

Commentator Ben Shapiro voiced his disagreement with Elon Musk’s decision to ban Kanye West on Twitter during Friday’s episode of his show.

Thursday, West appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars in a anti-Semitic fueled interview. The rapper was also banned from Twitter overnight after posting more anti-Semitic comments online.

On the latest edition of his podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro made the case that despite West sharing his troubling anti-Semitic rhetoric online, he hadn’t incited anything worth being banned from social media.

A clip from the podcast began to circulate Twitter via Jason Campbell at the progressive media watchdog group Media Matters.

“Is what Ye is doing tantamount to incitement? I don’t think so. ‘Cause I have a very strict legal standard for incitement. So do I think that Ye actually should be banned from Twitter? I think the answer is no,” Shapiro said.

“I don’t think that Ye should be banned from Twitter. In fact, I think the more that Ye has exposed his own behavior, the less seriously people are likely to take his views,” he added.

Shapiro referenced West’s controversial interview with Jones.

“When you sit there, doing weird Elmo voices carrying a net and a bottle of Yoohoo, people tend to take you less seriously,” he said.

“When you show up on Tim Pool with Milo Yiannopoulos and Nick Fuentes. And Tim Pool simply asks you why you are slandering all Jews as opposed to just naming the Hollywood agents that you don’t like, and you get up and you walk out. Sunlight is a pretty good disinfectant here,” Shapiro said.

Despite West’s comments including his claims that he saw “good things” about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, Shapiro said none of these actually incited violence against people.

“Do I think that Ye is responsible for actually inciting violence against people? No. Do I think he’s raising the temperature radically? Absolutely. And I speak as somebody who’s personally targeted by name, by Ye in all these interviews, right?'” Shapiro said.

“There’s a reason I have 24/7 security. Do I think that that Ye is responsible for incitement to the extent that would be necessary to ban him from a platform like Twitter? I do not,” he said.

Even though Shapiro sharply disagreed with Musk’s decision, he said he still understood the reasoning behind his choice.

“I understand why Musk did it. Do I think that Musk should have done it? I actually don’t think that Musk should have done it. So all of these things can be true at once, as always,” Shapiro said.

“Ye should not be banned from Twitter. Ye definitely needs treatment. People who are treating him seriously for their own purposes are sick, deviant. The people around him who are using a person who’s in the middle of a breakdown for their own purposes are perverse and cynical,” he concluded.

Correction: A quote from Ben Shapiro has been amended for accuracy.

