Bernie Sanders Goes Off on CNN Reporter Asking About Campaign Plans: ‘I’m Dealing With a F*cking Global Crisis’

By Josh FeldmanMar 18th, 2020, 5:03 pm

Bernie Sanders is apparently reassessing his campaign going forward (though not dropping out yet), and when asked about his timeline by a CNN reporter today, he got pretty testy.

During a press gaggle, CNN’s Manu Raju asked him about his campaign and Sanders responded, “I’m dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with.”

Raju tweeted he asked again about his plans and said Sanders responded, “Rght now I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?”

