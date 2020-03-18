Bernie Sanders is apparently reassessing his campaign going forward (though not dropping out yet), and when asked about his timeline by a CNN reporter today, he got pretty testy.

During a press gaggle, CNN’s Manu Raju asked him about his campaign and Sanders responded, “I’m dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: "I'm dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we're dealing with." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

Raju tweeted he asked again about his plans and said Sanders responded, “Rght now I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?”

I noted he's running for president, and he said: “Well right now, right now I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?" — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

The blowup occurred about half way through a five-minute gaggle where Sanders talked about the "unprecedented crisis of our lifetime," calling for a range of measures that the U.S. government should take in the midst of the economic crisis. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

Then @LisaMascaro asked what he's saying to his supporters, and he sidestepped the question, noting he's sent out a statement. Then, I asked about his timeframe — and he was furious Afterwards, he mellowed out and answered questions about the crisis for about two more minutes. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]