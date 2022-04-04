Biden Calls Russia’s Actions in Ukraine War Crimes, But Stops Short of Calling it Genocide

President Joe Biden called Russia’s actions in Bucha, Ukraine war crimes, but stopped short of saying they constitute genocide.

“Do you agree it’s genocide?” Asked a reporter, during a gaggle Biden had with the press Monday morning — upon returning to the White House after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, DE.

“No,” said Biden. “I think it is a war crime.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia’s conduct in Bucha as “genocide.”

“These are war crimes and it will be recognized by the world as genocide,” he said.

Biden labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin as “brutal” and called for a war crimes trial against him.

Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, has experienced killings, mass graves, destruction of property as Russian troops reportedly have withdrawn from Kyiv as Russia has suffered significant loses since invading Ukraine in late February. More than 300 civilians have been killed in Bucha, according to the city’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk. Similar scenes have occurred in other parts of Ukraine, according to Human Rights Watch.

Biden called the situation in Bucha as “outrageous.”

The president also said he is looking to enact additional sanctions against Russia.

“I’m seeking more sanctions, yes,” said Biden in response to a reporter’s question. “I’ll have time to announce that soon.”

“I’m going to continue to add sanctions,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

