Biden Campaign Celebrates PA Victory and Decision Desk Call With Exploding Death Stars and Gritty the Philly Mascot

By Tommy ChristopherNov 6th, 2020, 10:24 am

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Current and former campaign staffers for potential President-Elect Joe Biden and potential Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris celebrated their candidates’ victory in Pennsylvania and apparent victory over President Donald Trump in the presidential election with celebratory tweets.

On Friday morning, Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and was projected to be the next president by Decision Desk HQ, and while other outlets have thus far not joined in calling the race, that didn’t stop Team Joe and Kamala from celebrating on Twitter.

Biden Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates posted video of an exploding Death Star with the caption “11/6/2020,” a derisive reference to the Trump campaign’s comparison of itself to that ill-fated space station. National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo retweeted the GIF.

Biden digital director Rob Flaherty went slightly less old school with a GIF of the Millenium Falcon vanquishing the second Death Star.

Due to the role Philadelphia played in delivering the victory, Team Biden/Harris sent several tweets referencing pop culture phenomenon and Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty — and posted other tributes to the City of Brotherly Love.

Meena Harris, Sen. Harris’ niece, posted several tweets and retweets celebrating her aunt’s achievement.

Here are some other tweets posted or retweeted by current and former Biden and Harris staffers following the news.

Time will tell if these celebrations were premature, but at present, it doesn’t appear that’s the case.

