Biden Campaign Celebrates PA Victory and Decision Desk Call With Exploding Death Stars and Gritty the Philly Mascot

Current and former campaign staffers for potential President-Elect Joe Biden and potential Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris celebrated their candidates’ victory in Pennsylvania and apparent victory over President Donald Trump in the presidential election with celebratory tweets.

On Friday morning, Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and was projected to be the next president by Decision Desk HQ, and while other outlets have thus far not joined in calling the race, that didn’t stop Team Joe and Kamala from celebrating on Twitter.

Biden Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates posted video of an exploding Death Star with the caption “11/6/2020,” a derisive reference to the Trump campaign’s comparison of itself to that ill-fated space station. National Press Secretary TJ Ducklo retweeted the GIF.

Biden digital director Rob Flaherty went slightly less old school with a GIF of the Millenium Falcon vanquishing the second Death Star.

Due to the role Philadelphia played in delivering the victory, Team Biden/Harris sent several tweets referencing pop culture phenomenon and Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty — and posted other tributes to the City of Brotherly Love.

My decision to install a @GrittyNHL shrine in our office during this campaign has been vindicated. https://t.co/W14ndYCHrZ — Bill Russo (@BillR) November 6, 2020

West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course pic.twitter.com/WBuipfLydN — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) November 6, 2020

Meena Harris, Sen. Harris’ niece, posted several tweets and retweets celebrating her aunt’s achievement.

OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 6, 2020

Thank you black voters, as always. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 6, 2020

“Donald Trump’s political career began with the racist, birther lie. It may very well end with a Black woman in the White House.” – @abbydphillip pic.twitter.com/cO5QMgTlwW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2020

Well, if you can’t pronounce her name, you can just call her “Madame Vice President.” — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) November 6, 2020

Here are some other tweets posted or retweeted by current and former Biden and Harris staffers following the news.

JOE BIDEN IS THE PRESIDENT ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES. Thank you, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/NDvf9pQKhN — Ian Sams (@IanSams) November 6, 2020

Good morning Pennsylvania and Georgia, where #Joementum is alive and well, and malarkey is having a very bad morning. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 6, 2020

BREAKING: Kamala Harris has been elected vice president, Decision Desk projects. She makes history as the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian American person to be elected vice president of the United States. #Election2020 https://t.co/6heUIT19Ke — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 6, 2020

Joy cometh in the morning. Biden Harris. — Vincent Evans (@VinceEvans) November 6, 2020

He would be proud today. https://t.co/N2KfdmzI7P — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2020

That day is finally here. https://t.co/dz0w02bn7O — Becca Brubaker 🔔 (@itsmebeccam) November 6, 2020

Jaime, WE DID IT!!! Since the day Jaime was murdered I have kept my emotions in check because we needed to get this done. Today, I am going to have a drink and I am going to cry like a baby🧡 pic.twitter.com/cXl6QmNy8w — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 6, 2020

Time will tell if these celebrations were premature, but at present, it doesn’t appear that’s the case.

