Biden Campaign Torches Trump Over Meet the Press Interview: ‘Refuses To Give Honest Answer’

President Joe Biden’s campaign ripped ex-President Donald Trump over his interview with Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, slamming him over the issue of abortion rights.

During NBC Nightly News Thursday night with anchor Lester Holt, Welker rolled out some preview clips of her Trump interview that will air on this week’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press.

But Welker also teased an exchange that she didn’t show, in which she pressed Trump for details on his support for a federal ban on abortion:

LESTER HOLT: And Kristen, you also pressed him on abortion rights. KRISTEN WELKER: Lester, that’s right. I asked former President Trump if he would support a federal ban on abortion. He said he’s looking to negotiate a deal. He did not commit to a federal ban or a number of weeks. He did take aim at his GOP rival, Ron DeSantis, for signing a six-week ban into Florida law, saying that just goes too far.

Shortly thereafter, Biden campaign spokesman Amar Moussa ripped Trump in a statement emailed to Mediaite:

In Donald Trump’s own words: he is the reason states across the country are able to ban abortion and are putting women’s lives in danger. He’s repeatedly bragged that ‘nobody has ever done more’ for abortion bans, and it was ‘an honor’ to have appointed the justices who eliminated Roe v. Wade. Now, facing an election where he has to defend his deeply unpopular actions, he refuses to give Kristen Welker the honest answer on his support for banning abortion nationwide. The millions of women whose reproductive rights have already been curtailed know where Donald Trump stands on this issue. If elected again, there’s little doubt he’d go further and advance the same extreme agenda. President Biden and Vice President Harris will always protect a women’s right to choose and when they are reelected, they will work tirelessly to restore Roe as the law of the land.

Watch above via NBC Nightly News.

