“Have at it.”

That’s the response from President Joe Biden to Republican governors who have threatened a legal challenge to his new mandates designed to fight Covid-19.

Speaking at a school in Washington D.C. Friday, the president criticized the GOP leaders for opposing his just-announced six-point plan — which notably included a directive that any company which employs more than 100 people require all employees to either be vaccinated or test weekly for Covid.

“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden said. “We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game. And I don’t know of any scientist out there in this field that doesn’t think it makes considerable sense to do the six things I’ve suggested.”

So far, at least 14 Republican governors have declared their intention to challenge the new mandates.

“South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom,” said that state’s Governor Kristi Noem (R) on Twitter Thursday, “@JoeBiden see you in court.”

Biden cited poll data which finds that public opinion is on his side.

“Look at the polling data,” Biden said. “The vast majority of the American people know we have to do these things. They’re hard, but necessary.”

