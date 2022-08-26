Biden Fires Back at Heckler: ‘Ignorance Knows No Boundaries’

President Joe Biden fired back at a heckler, saying, “ignorance knows no boundaries.”

During a rally on Thursday in Rockville, Md., ahead of the midterms, Biden was speaking when someone in the audience accused Biden of stealing the 2020 election.

“You stole the election! You stole it! You stole it…!” shouted the heckler, prompting boos from the crowd.

Biden tried to calm the situation down.

“No, no, no, no! Let him go. Let him go. Let him go,” said Biden with his right hand up. “That’s okay.”

“Folks! Folks! Folks!” Biden said a couple of moments later. “Ignorance knows no boundaries.”

This prompted cheers from the crowd.

“But we never gave up,” yelled Biden. “We never gave in. And we’re delivering for the American people now. And now, even our critics have been forced to acknowledge real progress.”

During his speech, Biden blasted the GOP as “a threat” to American democracy.

“The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security. They’re a threat to our very democracy,” said Biden. “They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace – embrace — political violence. They don’t believe in democracy.”

He added, “This is why at this moment, those of you who love this country — Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans — we must be stronger.”

Before his rally, Biden spoke at a private Democratic fundraiser in Maryland, where he accused the GOP of “semi-fascism.”

Biden’s speech came on the heels of legislative accomplishments, including the Inflation Reduction Act, a semiconductor manufacturing law, legislation to address military burn pit victims, and a law that relates to gun control and mental health. Outside of enacted legislation, Biden has scored victories such as killing the leader of Al Qaeda.

Watch above.

