Biden Marks Tenth Anniversary of Missing US Journalist, Blames Syria For Keeping Him in Captivity

President Joe Biden marked the 10th anniversary of missing 41-year-old U.S. freelance journalist Austin Tice and blamed the Syrian government for keeping him in captivity.

“This week marks a decade since American Austin Tice was abducted in Damascus, Syria. Austin served in the United States Marine Corps,” said Biden in a statement. “He is a son, he is a brother, and he is an investigative journalist who put the truth above himself and traveled to Syria to show the world the real cost of war. We know with certainty that he has been held by the Government of Syria.”

Biden continued:

We have repeatedly asked the government of Syria to work with us so that we can bring Austin home. On the tenth anniversary of his abduction, I am calling on Syria to end this and help us bring him home. There is no higher priority in my Administration than the recovery and return of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. We must name them, keep them in our hearts and our minds, and make their recovery and return a priority. That is a pledge I have made to the American people and to Austin’s parents, and it is one that I am determined to uphold. The Tice family deserves answers, and more importantly, they deserve to be swiftly reunited with Austin. We stand with Austin’s many loved ones, and we will not rest until we bring Austin home. Ten years is far, far too long. So is every additional day.

Biden recently met with Tice’s parents at the White House.

