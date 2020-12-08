Biden Reportedly Considering Pete Buttigieg for Ambassador to China

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg may be getting a key ambassadorship when Joe Biden takes office.

Axios broke news Tuesday night that Buttigieg is under consideration for a “high-profile ambassadorship,” potentially ambassador to China:

Letting him deepen his foreign policy chops could boost Buttigieg’s future, since many inside the Democratic Party believe his return as a presidential candidate is a matter of when, not if… He has signaled to the transition team that he’s most interested in the foreign policy or national security realm, sources tell Axios.

Last week Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in an op-ed that China is the number one national security threat to the United States. And just yesterday Axios dropped a stunning report about a suspected Chinese spy who targeted some prominent Democratic politicians in Florida.

