The Democratic Party’s election lawsuit chief, Marc Elias, reviewed the state of the legal fight over the 2020 election with CNN host Don Lemon on Tuesday, and laughed off the two most recent Supreme Court lawsuits, one of which was rejected just hours before his appearance.

Exactly five weeks after Election Day, Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the vote and overturn the 2020 election that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden grows increasingly fraught. Earlier on Tuesday, Elias noted that Trump has now won just one election dispute case and lost more than 50.

🚨BREAKING: Michigan Federal Court DENIES Republican motion to maintain and preserve election data and machines for inspection. Trump and his allies are now 1-51 in post-election litigation.https://t.co/dsVhftaQtF — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 8, 2020

Lemon turned to the latest news involving an emergency injunctive relief case that Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) brought to the Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn that state’s election results. Just hours before the Electoral College “safe harbor” deadline, the Court unanimously refused to consider Kelly’s appeal.

“The Supreme Court shut down the president’s latest efforts, the effort to overturn the election in Pennsylvania,” Lemon said. “Not one dissent. How do you read their one-line rejection?”

“It’s more or less what I expect,” Elias explained. “It was an appeal of a loss that Congressman Mike Kelly, a Republican, and others have had at the state supreme court, so they’d already lost before. And their basic position was that their own election should be uncertified, it should be decertified. It was a preposterous lawsuit. And I wish there were consequences for people like Congressman Kelly who have perpetuated this. But it didn’t surprise me the Supreme Court had none of it.”

“So we’ve got Texas, right?” Lemon went on, “asking [Supreme Court] justices to allow a lawsuit against battleground states. Does it stand a chance?”

“No,” Elias said, laughing at the idea. “Some of these cases I described as press releases with filing fees. I’m not sure there was a filing fee for the Supreme Court with Texas. This was an act of some Bizarro world of desperation. I don’t know what drove it. Maybe because [Texas AG Ken] Paxton is fishing for a pardon. I don’t know. This is, honestly, a bizarre lawsuit. The idea that Texas could sue four other states because Texas didn’t like their elections. Well guess what, Texas? There are a bunch of other states that don’t like how you disenfranchise voters in your state.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]