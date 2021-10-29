Biden Says Pope Called Him ‘Good Catholic,’ And Says He Should Keep Taking Communion Amid US Abortion Blowback

President Joe Biden told reporters that Pope Francis called him a “good Catholic,” and that the pontiff says he should continue receiving communion, after some conservative U.S. clerics have said he should be denied the sacrament over his support for abortion rights.

The Vatican barred the press from President Biden’s 90-minute meeting with the pope Friday afternoon, and the edited videos that the Holy See put out did not include any discussion of the president’s abortion stance.

But the president held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, at Chigi Palace following his visit with the pope. During a photo op at that meeting, Biden took questions from reporters, who asked him if the subject of abortion came up.

From White House pool reports:

At the arrival ceremony at Chigi Palace, POTUS commented a bit more on his meeting with Pope Francis. Asked whether he said a prayer, POTUS said: “I did, and he said one for me.” Asked what he prayed about, POTUS said: “Peace.” Pool was ushered upstairs for a photo spray, where POTUS took more questions about his meeting. He answered “yes” when ask if the Pope blessed his rosary. He also said he talked about climate with the Pope: they discussed the “need” and “moral responsibility” to deal with the issue. He said he did not discuss abortion with the Pope.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy I was a good Catholic.” He said he did not take communion today. Asked whether he and Pope Francis discussed the US conference of bishops, POTUS said that’s a “private conversation.” Here are some more POTUS quotes about his meeting with Pope Francis, during a photo avail with Prime Minister Draghi in an upstairs room at Chigi Palace. Please check official transcript for full quotes. More on climate, POTUS said they discussed the “moral responsibility to have to deal with this.” Fuller quote when asked whether they discussed abortion: “No it didn’t. We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic and … keep receiving communion.” Asked if Pope said he should keep receiving communion, POTUS said “yes.”

Watch above via C-Span.

