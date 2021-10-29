A solemn President Joe Biden gave Pope Francis a memento that relates to the president’s late son Beau Biden, but couldn’t resist drawing a laugh from the pontiff as well.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden met with the pope for about 90 minutes on Friday, and while the press was not allowed in to film the meeting, the Vatican later released edited footage of the encounter.

In one characteristically Biden-esque moment, the president gifted the pope with a challenge coin.

“And with your permission, I’d like to be able to give you a coin,” Biden said, somberly describing the memento. “It has the U.S. seal on the front. What’s different with this coin, I know my son would want me to give this to you because on the back of it, I have the state of Delaware and the 261st unit my son served with.”

But then, Biden lightened the moment by telling the pope “Another tradition is, I’m only kidding about this, if the next time I see you, you don’t have it, you have to buy the drinks.”

As the pope and his translator laughed along, Biden added “I’m the only Irishman you’ve ever met who’s never had a drink.”

The president has been known to give challenge coins on multiple occasions, and to repeat variations of that tradition.

There was another trademark Biden moment earlier in the day when, as he was greeted upon entering the Vatican by a line of dignitaries, he deployed one of his favorite gags: “I’m Jill’s husband!”

Watch above via CNN.

