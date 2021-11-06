President Joe Biden snapped at a Fox News reporter who asked about compensation being negotiated for families who were separated by President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Saturday morning, the president took to the State Dining Room of the White House to celebrate the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and took questions from reporters.

One exchange turned heated when Fox News reporter David Spunt asked about reports that migrants separated under Trump could receive settlements of up to $450,000 per person — a report that the president disputed earlier this week.

An impassioned Biden clarified that he was disputing the amount reported, and said those families “deserve compensation” for what Trump’s administration put them through:

Spunt: You said last week that this report about migrant families at the border getting payments was garbage. President Biden: No, I didn’t say that, get it was straight. You said everybody coming across the border gets 500, $450,000.00. Spunt: So the number is what you had a problem with. President Biden: The number, I was referring to. Spunt: OK. President Biden: Now here’s the thing. Spunt: Sure. President Biden: If, in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child. You lost, your child is gone. You deserve some kind of compensation! No matter what the circumstance. What that will be? I have no idea. I have no idea.

The American Civil Liberties Union stepped into the fray this week by issuing a statement that similarly interpreted Biden’s earlier statement to mean that no compensation would be awarded, a notion that the White House quickly refuted.

Biden ignored a follow-up confirming the negotiations.

Watch above via Fox News.

