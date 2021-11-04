Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy defended his son Peter from a clash with President Joe Biden over a report on payments to families separated at the border under the previous administration.

Peter Doocy, a Fox News White House reporter, asked Biden at a press conference Thursday about a report that the administration is in talks to pay around $450,000 per person to settle lawsuits from families who were separated at the border as part of former President Donald Trump’s separation policy.

Biden called the report “garbage” and “not true.”

“That’s not gonna happen,” the president said of the $450,000 payments.

On Fox & Friends Thursday, Steve Doocy read out a statement from the ACLU that took Biden to task for his claim that no payments are being made to separated families.

“President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy,” the ACLU wrote in a scathing statement. “But if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families.”

“It sounds like the administration did not tell the president what the administration of the president is doing,” Steve Doocy said.

“So he can say it’s garbage, it’s not going to happen, but at the same time his own Department of Justice is negotiating with these families and the ACLU,” Steve Doocy added. “And apparently, Joe Biden doesn’t know what the Joe Biden administration is doing.”

“Somebody’s not dealing the president into his big decisions,” Brian Kilmeade added. “Who’s running this country?” Ainsley Earhardt asked.

Watch above, via Fox News.

